Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $137.569 by 22:16 (02:16 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 10.24% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $9.086B, or 0.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $132.342 to $137.656 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 16.9%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.888B or 2.40% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $105.1175 to $160.6970 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 67.25% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $35,490.6 on the Investing.com Index, up 8.91% on the day.

was trading at $2,017.04 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.82%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $659.448B or 46.77% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $233.329B or 16.55% of the total cryptocurrency market value.