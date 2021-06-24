Latin America’s First-Ever ETF Starts in Brazil By CoinQuora



Latin America’s First-Ever ETF Starts in Brazil



QR Capital has set up South America’s first-ever Exchange Traded Fund.

The company will begin trading on the Brazilian stock exchange B3

The ETF will trade under the ticker QBTC11

Blockchain Investment company QR Capital has set up South America’s first-ever Exchange Traded Fund for Bitcoin in Brazil. The company has started on the Brazilian stock exchange “B3”.

The Bitcoin ETF will be traded on the Sao Paulo-based exchange under the ticker QBTC11. With this move, Brazil has become the second country in the Americas to approve an ETF for Bitcoin. Moreover, this is the fourth ETF of its kind, following the three ETFs that launched in Canada early this year. In countries such as the United States and Europe, such launches are still pending.

