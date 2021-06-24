Klaytn death cross debut coincides with a 57% KLAY price pump By Cointelegraph

Bids for Klaytn’s native cryptocurrency KLAY spiked on Thursday after the South Korea-based public blockchain project confirmed its listing on Binance, one of the world’s top cryptocurrency exchanges by volume.

The KLAY/USDT exchange rate surged 41.25% to an intraday high of $1.243. The pair’s massive move uphill accompanied a dramatic intraday spike in trade volumes — 28.68 million so far into Thursday versus 13.05 million in the previous session, validating the bullish sentiment across the Klaytn market.

Profit-taking sentiment pushed KLAY prices lower after it reached $1.243. Source: TradingView.com
KLAY’s 50-day simple moving average is set to cross below its 200-day simple moving average. Source: TradingView.com
and KLAY price trends since the beginning of 2021. Source: TradingView.com