Klaytn death cross debut coincides with a 57% KLAY price pump By Cointelegraph

Klaytn death cross debut coincides with a 57% KLAY price pump
Bids for Klaytn’s native cryptocurrency KLAY spiked on Thursday after the South Korea-based public blockchain project confirmed its listing on Binance, one of the world’s top cryptocurrency exchanges by volume.
The KLAY/USDT exchange rate surged 41.25% to an intraday high of $1.243. The pair’s massive move uphill accompanied a dramatic intraday spike in trade volumes — 28.68 million so far into Thursday versus 13.05 million in the previous session, validating the bullish sentiment across the Klaytn market.
