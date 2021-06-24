“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Watching The Pilot And Finale With Nothing In Between

“My sisters say I’m a bitch.”
Today, we focus on a show that has been on for 15 YEARS:
Here’s the thing. I’ve seen Kardashian episodes here and there. It’s very hard not to ~keep up~ with this family when they’re constantly in the news. And (obviously) I write for BuzzFeed — so you know as well as I do that we loooove writing about their scandals and antics and memeworthy pop culture moments. So I’m not completely in the dark to this reality series!
Anyway, without further ado…let’s get to realizing things!!!!
And right out of the gate, the show opens with a heaping dose of fat-shaming!! Kris comments on Kim’s ass as she browses through the fridge. Apparently Kim has a photo shoot tomorrow and Kris is not reserving her judgments on how she should be prepping.
Kim asks what’s going on and Kris is like, “Nothing!!!!”
Anyway, because this is the pilot, we then move on to introductions! Beginning, of course, with the iconic Kim.
Next is Khloe, who decides to keep it super friendly.
Then, we get a glorious soundbite from Kourtney. And for whatever reason, they have decided to bleep out the word “tits.”
We catch a fleeting glimpse of baby Kylie and Kendall!!
And BAM! The series opener is complete. Remember this iconic theme song? What a time. Also, I love how everyone is participating in a good ole sorority girl pose.
The first point of *drama* is the fact that Kim got invited on The Tyra Show (what an era!) However, Tyra wants to talk about her ~sex tape.~ Kim isn’t too sure how she feels about it, so Kourtney pretends to be Tyra and asks her why she made it. And Kim straight up is like, “I was horny??? OK??? LET ME LIVE.”
Next, we cut to Kourtney and Scott! It’s important to note that Scott is 24 and Kourtney is 28 at this moment in time. We’ll circle back to that in a bit. They’re eating at a place called Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion (TBH this place is actually very good.)
Scott spends the entire dinner trolling Kourtney and honestly just being Scott.
I have to say, this episode feels EXTREMELY scripted. Which, I bet they had to do to make it interesting / give it some plot. We end up at Dash (throwback!!!), where Kris spies on Kourtney and Scott’s conversation outside. Kris is convinced that Scott has cheated on Kourtney.
Scott pats Kourtney on the ass no less than 50 times before leaving Dash.
Anyway, Kris and Caitlin are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary by hosting a party at their house. It’s much more low-key than the current Kardashian parties but it’s still a party! Kris and Kourtney show up drunk from a tequila and wine tasting just ~because.~
Then Kylie is like, “Ummm I better go take care of them!!”
Later on, Kris basically tells Scott she doesn’t trust him and that she’s not a fan of the four-year age gap between him and Kourtney. YIKES.
Meanwhile, Kylie’s iconic debut on the Kardashians begins with taking a turn on her parents’ brand-new stripper pole.
Not too long after, Kendall and Kylie start serving up drinks behind the bar.
Kris gets pissed and says that making drinks is “too inappropriate.”
After the party, Kris tells Kim and Khloe that she heard Scott cheated on Kourtney. Khloe asks why Kris has to be involved in people’s personal lives!!! Which, you know, is the basis of the show and ongoing metric of success for future episodes.
In Kim’s testimonial, she worries about Kourtney finding out.
FINALLY, Kris confronts Kourtney about Scott’s cheating…and Kourtney knows.
Kris thought that the girl Scott hooked up with was DURING his and Kourtney’s relationship when he was actually with that girl before Kourtney and him became exclusive. So…misunderstanding!!!
We gloss over Kim’s experience on The Tyra Show, which was apparently fine!!!
And the episode ends in a cute group hug. Aww.
Anyway, gonna leave you with this sneak peak I got for Episode 2 because why not!!!!!
What a start to this series! Despite the points of tension feeling scripted, everyone’s personalities seem authentic in this episode. I think that’s a big part of what makes the show work so well. It feels like you’re spying on their lives. Now, let’s get to some predictions for the finale.
Here we go! It’s finale time! This is a two-part finale but for the sake of time, I’m only watching part two. We open up with Kourtney explaining that Scott really needs to become a changed man in order for her to consider getting back with him for real.
In her testimonial, she explains it’s been up and down rather than consistent. And she needs consistency.
Khloe and Kim are supportive of Kourt and tell her they’ll stop enabling Scott and hold him accountable for his actions if he wants to really get back with her. I’m not new to Scott and Kourtney’s tribulations over the years, but it’s good that he’s still part of the family and the finale.
We cut to the intro, which is a little homemade movie moment with the fam. So different from the original intro! I’m into this opener music too.
Okay, so apparently they’re all in Tahoe for one last family vacation!! I forgot about their noteworthy vacations!! Honestly, jealous. And truly, how could I NOT remember Kim losing her diamond earring??? What a pop culture moment. But anyway, Kylie and Stormie arrive!! One of my predictions is correct.
Everyone sits down to play a game. Meanwhile, I am jealous of Kyle’s charcuterie board.
Kendall is in Tahoe too! The whole gang is back together!
The charades theme is Kardashian TV show moments and Kendall and Kylie aren’t confident they’ll win.
It’s also revealed that they’re filming video testimonials to put into a time capsule at the end of the show.
After charades, Kendall and Kylie have a heart-to-heart about growing up on the show. It’s very sweet. And after 15 years, they’ve grown so much!!
Then Scott and Kourt have a heart-to-heart where he then admits he doesn’t know if they’ll ever really be together again and that it’s sometimes hard feeling the pressure from her family.
But in the end, they accept that things will be okay no matter what because they love each other. So mature!!! What growth!
Later that night, the family gathers outside to watch a firework display. Kris makes a toast and says how much they appreciate the staff of the show. An end to an era!!!
Production gathers around to say their goodbyes to the family and it’s a wholesome *moment* for all.
Meanwhile, Khloe says that she can see a future with Tristan. Apparently, they have grown close over quarantine.
She agrees to spend time in Boston with Tristan during the NBA season. For reference, it’s November when they had this conversation!
Fast-forward a bit to Kim, who has just looked up the results of the baby bar test (first-year law student’s exam.) I guess this isn’t her first time taking it, too. Sadly, she’s failed!
She doesn’t seem super down on herself and it’s revealed she had COVID-19 while she was prepping for it, so that’s fuckin’ ROUGH, dude.
Finally, Kris and Kim sit down together and talk about how Kim is doing mentally after the separation from Kanye. Kim admits she’s been speaking to a therapist and is working on herself. She also realized she doesn’t want a husband who lives in a completely different state.
Kim also admits she’s lived a very extravagant life but wants someone who can fulfill the small, important things in her future.
The ending note of the finale is when the entire family buries their time capsule items in Kim’s backyard.
Kim puts in her first business venture outside of her sisters, which was her perfume.
Kylie throws in some of her first lip kits, because obviously!
And after the video testimonials from Tahoe are placed in the capsule, it’s buried! But, of course, we get one last still of the family as an ode to the original opening credits of the show. Truly iconic.
Did you watch the finale? If so, let me know what you thought in the comments! Do you think this is the end of a TV show era for this family??
