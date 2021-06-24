“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Watching The Pilot And Finale With Nothing In Between



Ryan Pattie / Buzzfeed



– It’s hard to predict endings to reality TV, but I’ll try anyway. The finale episode will mostly revolve around the series ending.

– There will be a lot of goodbyes and a lot of tears.

– I don’t think we’ll see Rob in the finale but we will see everyone else.

– I think Kylie will make a very brief appearance, but not as big as Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney.

– I’m not sure where the family stands with Caitlin but I don’t think we’ll be seeing her in the finale either.

– We’ll get a sneak peak as to what’s next for everyone, especially Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney.