Kansai Electric faces pressure from shareholders to decarbonise

TOKYO — Some Kansai Electric Power shareholders, including Nordea Asset Management and KLP, say they will back a resolution opposed by the board requiring the Japanese electricity supplier to decarbonise to meet international targets on climate change.

Activist investors are increasingly turning their attention to Japanese companies, using resolutions that have been employed in Europe and the United States to push companies and banks away from investing in, or financing fossil fuels like coal, which still has strong support in Japan.

The resolution put forward by the City of Kyoto, which owns a stake in Kansai and gave its name to the first international climate change agreement, requires Kansai Electric to stop building new coal plants and to use carbon capture and storage for its existing coal stations, a city official told Reuters earlier.

Danish fund manager Nordea, which has around $300 billion under management, said it will back the proposal, which will be put to shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting in Osaka that starts at 0100 GMT.

“A commitment by Kansai Electric Power Company not to build any new coal-fired power plants and to formulate and disclose a CO2 emissions reduction plan for their coal plants is not just the right thing to do, it is also the smart thing to do,” Eric Christian Pedersen, head of responsible investments at Nordea Asset Management, said.