Justin Timberlake Tweets About Britney Spears Draw Backlash

“You played a role in this too.”


Speaking to the court, Britney revealed a number of shocking details about her reality under the conservatorship — from being unable to remove her IUD to have children, to having to take lithium after her therapist believed lies about her behavior.


If you need a quick refresher, Justin and Britney dated for around three years and broke up in 2002. After their breakup, Britney was branded as the “betrayer” by the media — a narrative that Justin most famously capitalized off of in his “Cry Me A River” song and music video, but that continued throughout his career.


Following the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, many of Justin’s comments resurfaced — including comments he made about their sex life. Justin himself later apologized for his behavior in an Instagram statement, saying, “I know I failed.”


Fast forward to Britney’s court statement, and Justin wrote a series of tweets expressing support:

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.

Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.

No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.

However, the response wasn’t great:

justin timberlake played a major part on how the media treated her, slut-shamed her, and objectified her but okay https://t.co/QOHGJXVDdu


@jtimberlake You played a role in this too you’re not a hero just because you’re talking about this now to get some good press and be painted as a hero. We see what you’re trying to do


@jtimberlake You exploited her for your own gain, and are doing it here again today. Also with the insinuation that she did something bad, maybe supporting her privately is best.


@jtimberlake you kinda owe her.

you two together made you both household names, then you did her dirty and contributed to what happened to her.

don’t know if I would speak on this if I were in your shoes….


You can read more about what Britney told the court here.

