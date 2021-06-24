Judge rejects class certification in $400M Mt Gox fraud lawsuit By Cointelegraph

Judge rejects class certification in $400M Mt Gox fraud lawsuit
A federal judge has rejected a bid for class certification from clients of the defunct Japanese exchange Mt. Gox, which was forced into bankruptcy in 2014 following a major hack.
Judge Gary Feinerman made the declaration in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Tuesday, June 22 saying it would require 30,000 “mini-trials” to find otherwise.
