Joshua Bassett Says He Almost Died From Heart Failure

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

“[The doctors] told me that I had a 30% chance of survival.”

If you thought Joshua Bassett was a little quiet while all the “Drivers License” drama was going on, it’s because he was in the hospital fighting for his life.


Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Nickelodeon

In case you need a refresher, Olivia Rodrigo released the single in January and fans immediately speculated that the heartbreaking song was about her former relationship with her HSMTMTS costar.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

On top of that, fans connected Olivia’s lyrics about a “blonde girl” to Joshua’s rumored new girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter.

And if you were on any form of social media at the time, you know there was DRAMA.


Image Group La / Disney Channel via Getty Images

While all of the rumors that circulated at the time may or may not be true, things took a shocking turn when Joshua was mysteriously hospitalized right in the middle of everything.


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic,,

At the time, Joshua simply let fans know he was recovering after days of “the worst pain” of his life and a surgery to correct the issue.

But now Joshua is filling everyone in on what exactly happened — and he literally almost died.


Jason Mendez / Getty Images

In an interview with GQ, Joshua explained that two days after the song dropped he “started getting very ill, and it kept getting worse.”

“I thought it was, like, food poisoning or whatever. It got worse, it got worse, it got worse, it got worse,” Joshua continued, adding that he was finally hospitalized with “unimaginable pain.”


Jason Mendez / Getty Images

When he arrived, doctors told him he was suffering from septic shock and heart failure, which he partially attributes to stress.

“[The doctors] told me that I had a 30% chance of survival. They told me that if I had not checked into the hospital within 12 hours, I would have been found [dead] in my apartment,” Joshua admitted.

And despite the fact that the stress of all the drama took an obvious toll on Joshua’s health, he has nothing but kind words for both Olivia and Sabrina.


Jenny Anderson / Getty Images for Elsie Fest

“People don’t know anything they’re talking about…The reality is it’s kind of like a lost cause trying to talk about any of that stuff, and I refuse to feed into any of the bullshit, so I just don’t,” Joshua said. 

“[Everyone] is asking me about Sabrina and Olivia. Why don’t we focus on these women for who they are? Let’s focus on the art that they’re making and how great they are instead of their relationship to a boy,” Joshua concluded.


Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Disney+

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR