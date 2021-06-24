John McAfee’s Sudden Death Sparks Myriad Of Conspiracies By CoinQuora

John McAfee’s Sudden Death Sparks Myriad Of Conspiracies
  • John McAfee died in his Spanish prison cell.
  • The Spanish authorities say all evidence point to suicide.
  • This sparked multiple conspiracies from the crypto community.

The late software titan — John McAfee, was found dead. The Spanish authorities found the body on Wednesday. McAfee was awaiting his tax evasion charges in a Barcelona prison.

Besides tax evasion, McAfee had many other charges. Some of these include money laundering and fraudulent crypto activities. He’d also been on the run from the US authorities for ages.

McAfee got caught on October 3, 2020, at Barcelona airport. He was trying to fly from Spain to Istanbul with a British passport. After this, the US began trying to extradite him and bring him to justice on US soil.

However, McAfee constantly sent updates to the world via Twitter. He said that the US is trying to make an example of him. Also, he was ho…

