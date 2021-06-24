Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.00% By Investing.com



Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.00%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.00%.

The best performers of the session on the were Inpex Corp. (T:), which rose 2.73% or 23.0 points to trade at 865.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Chiyoda Corp. (T:) added 2.71% or 12.0 points to end at 454.0 and Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co. (T:) was up 2.65% or 80.0 points to 3095.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. (T:), which fell 3.15% or 26.0 points to trade at 800.0 at the close. West Japan Railway Co. (T:) declined 2.74% or 179.0 points to end at 6353.0 and ANA Holdings Inc (T:) was down 2.67% or 74.0 points to 2692.5.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1921 to 1559 and 252 ended unchanged.

Shares in Inpex Corp. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; up 2.73% or 23.0 to 865.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 20.14.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.51% or 0.37 to $73.45 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.45% or 0.34 to hit $75.53 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.43% or 7.70 to trade at $1775.70 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.06% to 110.88, while EUR/JPY rose 0.03% to 132.34.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 91.757.