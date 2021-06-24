Japan advisory panel on fiscal, debt policy held final meeting

© Reuters.
TOKYO (Reuters) – A Japanese finance ministry panel consisting of academics and corporate executives that has offered long-term proposals on fixing the country’s finances held its final meeting on Thursday, a finance ministry official said.
The official also said a new forum to discuss the country’s finances would be set up in the future that would take the place of the panel, which met about twice a year to debate Japan’s fiscal policy and long-term debt issuance plans.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.