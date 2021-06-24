Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.14% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.14%



Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the fell 0.14%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:), which rose 4.89% or 438 points to trade at 9400 at the close. Meanwhile, Maytronics (TASE:) added 4.51% or 290 points to end at 6720 and Nice Ltd (TASE:) was up 1.86% or 1420 points to 77770 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were OPKO Health Inc (TASE:), which fell 3.22% or 40 points to trade at 1203 at the close. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Corp Ltd (TASE:) declined 2.60% or 9.5 points to end at 356.5 and Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:) was down 2.12% or 75 points to 3464.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 256 to 211 and 32 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.04% or 0.03 to $73.11 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.20% or 0.15 to hit $75.34 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.25% or 4.50 to trade at $1778.90 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.20% to 3.2439, while EUR/ILS fell 0.15% to 3.8703.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 91.817.