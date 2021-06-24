Investigators defend landmark Toshiba report, say stonewalled by Japan official By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company’s facility in Kawasaki, Japan February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato
TOKYO (Reuters) – The investigators who revealed Toshiba (OTC:) Corp colluded with Japan’s trade ministry to pressure foreign shareholders defended the integrity of their inquiry, pushing back against government criticism it was one-sided.
Takao Nakamura, one of the three lawyers who conducted the shareholder-commissioned investigation that exposed the corporate governance scandal at Toshiba, said the three did their best to include the viewpoint of a key figure in the saga even after they were stonewalled by a ministry official.
“We, as investigators, would argue against claims that question the reliability of the report,” Nakamura, a partner at Wadakura Gate Law Office, told Reuters. He said his view was shared by his two co-investigators.
“It was compiled in a way that various criticism can be countered,” he said of the investigation. Nakamura’s comments mark the first time investigators have responded to the government’s criticism.
