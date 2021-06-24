Inspection Deadline Day as U.S. Readies New Talks: Iran Snapshot

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Here is a snapshot of what’s happening in Iran, the status of nuclear talks and energy markets.

Latest Developments

U.S. diplomats are prepared to return to Vienna for a seventh round of indirect talks with Iran on re-entering the 2015 nuclear deal, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

The team, led by President Joe Biden’s Iran envoy Robert Malley, is ready to negotiate as soon as next week, though that date might be pushed back, according to the official. Iran hasn’t said when it wants to reconvene.

Iranian officials said on Wednesday they’re haggling with Washington over sanctions that predated the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the accord in 2018. Iran says the U.S. has agreed in principle to lift all sanctions reimposed or added by Donald Trump after he exited the deal, including on the Islamic Republic’s oil sector. But broader trade penalties on Iran’s financial sector that weren’t ended under the 2015 pact are still being debated.

The fate of the Vienna talks could be impacted by whether a temporary atomic-monitoring pact between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency is extended. The agreement expires on Thursday and Iran is yet to announce its decision. Rafael Mariano Grossi, director general of the IAEA, has warned for weeks that a failure to prolong the pact would degrade the international community’s understanding of Iran’s nuclear program.