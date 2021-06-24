India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.66% By Investing.com



© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.66%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the added 0.66%, while the index climbed 0.75%.

The best performers of the session on the were Infosys Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.73% or 56.05 points to trade at 1559.20 at the close. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) added 3.44% or 112.20 points to end at 3373.60 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (NS:) was up 2.23% or 23.55 points to 1080.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.35% or 51.85 points to trade at 2153.50 at the close. Coal India Ltd (NS:) declined 1.38% or 2.05 points to end at 146.40 and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS:) was down 1.28% or 1.45 points to 111.45.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Infosys Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.75% to 1559.15, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) which was up 3.42% to settle at 3373.60 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which gained 2.23% to close at 1079.85.

The worst performers were Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was down 2.35% to 2153.35 in late trade, Bharti Airtel Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.99% to settle at 528.80 and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 0.43% to 231.20 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1027 to 653 and 38 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1697 fell and 1367 advanced, while 129 ended unchanged.

Shares in Infosys Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 3.73% or 56.05 to 1559.20. Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 3.44% or 112.20 to 3373.60. Shares in Infosys Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.75% or 56.30 to 1559.15. Shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 3.42% or 111.50 to 3373.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 1.74% to 15.0975.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.05% or 0.90 to $1782.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.03% or 0.02 to hit $73.06 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.04% or 0.03 to trade at $75.16 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.03% to 74.159, while EUR/INR rose 0.20% to 88.5860.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 91.683.