How stablecoins stay stable, explained By Cointelegraph

How stablecoins stay stable, explained
Crypto-backed stablecoin Free TON aspires to provide a layer-two solution for Ethereum’s scalability problems.
With overloaded increasingly choked by slow transaction speeds and widely overinflated gas prices, the Free TON stablecoin will be a “true layer-two solution with immense upside,” TON Labs added. “The application of Free TON’s second layer solution does much to remedy these problems. With the stablecoin, super cheap microtransactions can now be made and in a fraction of the time it would take on the original blockchain.”
Learn more about Free TON
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.