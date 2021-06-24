Hong Kong regulator fines Deutsche Bank unit over incorrect statements By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen on the lobby of the U.S. headquarters of Deutsche Bank in New York City, U.S., July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s markets watchdog on Thursday fined a Deutsche Bank (DE:) unit HK$2.45 million ($315,522) for issuing incorrect statements to its prime brokerage clients for 12 years and delaying reporting its failure to the regulator.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement that Deutsche Securities Asia Limited had issued the incorrect periodic statements between 2006 and October 2018, due to a design defect of its front office system.

The unit discovered the problem with the system in August 2018, but did not report it to the regulator until February 2019 after it had completed an internal investigation, the statement said.

Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 7.7649 Hong Kong dollars)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR