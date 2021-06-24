Home Business Goldman Sachs Uses JPMorgan’s Blockchain for Repo Trade By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
  • Goldman Sacks used the JPMorgan (NYSE:) blockchain for a repo trade.
  • The JPMorgan repo market has facilitated over $1 billion in trades to date.
  • Also, JPMorgan is not the only Wall Street bank delving into blockchain.

Financial giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) recently made its first blockchain-based repo trade. Of note, the bank used rival bank JPMorgan’s blockchain to facilitate the transaction.

Specifically, repurchase agreements (repo) are a form of short-term borrowing using government securities. The dealer sells the government security, in this case, bonds, overnight. Only to buy the security back the next day at a slightly higher price.

JPMorgan’s blockchain uses contracts and its stablecoin JPMCoin as a digital and faster means to execute repo trades. As such, Goldman swapped a tokenized version of a US treasury bond using the JPMCoin. Notably, the stablecoin is pegged 1:1 with the US dollar.

