Goldman Sachs Uses JPMorgan’s Blockchain for Repo Trade By CoinQuora



Goldman Sachs Uses JPMorgan’s Blockchain for Repo Trade



Financial giant Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) recently made its first blockchain-based repo trade. Of note, the bank used rival bank JPMorgan’s blockchain to facilitate the transaction.

Specifically, repurchase agreements (repo) are a form of short-term borrowing using government securities. The dealer sells the government security, in this case, bonds, overnight. Only to buy the security back the next day at a slightly higher price.

JPMorgan’s blockchain uses contracts and its stablecoin JPMCoin as a digital and faster means to execute repo trades. As such, Goldman swapped a tokenized version of a US treasury bond using the JPMCoin. Notably, the stablecoin is pegged 1:1 with the US dollar.

