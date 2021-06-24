Germany’s Ifo Index Hits Highest Level Since 2018 By Investing.com

Ifo, the Munich-based think-tank,. said its closely-watched index rose to 104.0, from 102.9 in May. Analysts had expected a more modest increase to 103.6. Ifo economists said that conditions in the retail sector were improving at their fastest rate since reunification back in 1990 – a reflection of the lifting of restrictions on many German retailers as the incidence of Covid-19 in Europe’s largest economy receded.

Investing.com — German business confidence hit its highest level since the end of 2018 in June. as the gradual relaxation of pandemic restrictions supported both current activity and expectations for the future.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.