Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.86% By Investing.com



© Reuters Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.86%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.86%, while the index added 1.31%, and the index climbed 1.67%.

The best performers of the session on the were Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.67% or 1.930 points to trade at 74.120 at the close. Meanwhile, Delivery Hero AG (DE:) added 2.59% or 2.75 points to end at 108.75 and Siemens Energy AG (DE:) was up 2.45% or 0.61 points to 25.51 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens AG Class N (DE:), which fell 1.28% or 1.75 points to trade at 135.44 at the close. Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) declined 0.14% or 0.060 points to end at 43.975 and Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:) was down 0.04% or 0.020 points to 51.500.

The top performers on the MDAX were Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which rose 4.05% to 133.97, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which was up 3.77% to settle at 18.700 and Zalando SE (DE:) which gained 3.21% to close at 101.95.

The worst performers were Freenet AG NA (DE:) which was down 0.86% to 19.867 in late trade, United Internet AG NA (DE:) which lost 0.81% to settle at 34.280 and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 0.76% to 2.227 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 3.77% to 18.700, LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which was up 3.06% to settle at 24.960 and Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) which gained 3.02% to close at 50.90.

The worst performers were Freenet AG NA (DE:) which was down 0.86% to 19.867 in late trade, United Internet AG NA (DE:) which lost 0.81% to settle at 34.280 and Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 0.76% to 2.227 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 475 to 217 and 62 ended unchanged.

Shares in Siemens Healthineers AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 3.02% or 1.49 to 50.90.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 5.79% to 17.91.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.31% or 5.60 to $1777.80 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to hit $73.08 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.17% or 0.13 to trade at $75.32 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.03% to 1.1928, while EUR/GBP rose 0.47% to 0.8578.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 91.847.