German economy minister: EU, U.S. can resolve dispute over metals tariffs by year-end

WASHINGTON — The United States and the European Union could settle a dispute over U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum by the end of the year, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday, after a meeting with top U.S. trade official Katherine Tai.

Altmaier said he invited Tai to visit Berlin to continue the dialog, and she had accepted. No date had been set, but he suggested it could happen in conjunction with a meeting of Group of Seven ministers in London in October, which both planned to attend.

The German official said trade ties were bolstered by a five-year truce reached at the U.S.-EU summit last week on the longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies, as well as their pledge to work on resolving the metals issue.

“In the steel and alumiminum sector I think a solution can be found by the end of the year,” he said.

“That is ambitious, but I think we have a great interest in getting this done before an endless succession of elections that we have in the European Union next year,” he said, adding Chancellor Angela Merkel’s visit in July could help lay groundwork for a settlement later this year.

“We agreed that we have a window of opportunity here that we should use,” he said.

Last month, the European Commission suspended for up to six months a threatened June 1 doubling of retaliatory tariffs on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, U.S. whiskey and motorboats, a goodwill gesture aimed at prodding the Biden administration to suspend the tariffs imposed under former President Donald Trump.