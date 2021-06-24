French court finds Natixis guilty in sub-prime exposure case

Article content

PARIS — A French criminal court on Thursday ordered investment bank Natixis to pay a 7.5 million million euro ($8.95 million) fine after finding the lender guilty of misleading investors in 2007 on its financial strength related to its sub-prime exposure.

The lender had denied any wrongdoing.

Natixis was among the French banks hit the hardest by the crisis in 2007, when bonds backed by low quality mortgages – dubbed sub-prime loans – collapsed, causing losses for many lenders as the fallout spread through financial markets.

Natixis eventually had to be rescued by its parent bank BPCE and was later restructured. ($1 = 0.8377 euros)