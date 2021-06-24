Fed’s hawkish tilt pressures Mexico’s Banxico, but no hike seen

Article content

MEXICO CITY — The Bank of Mexico is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.0% on Thursday, in the face of pressure to hike after Federal Reserve officials last week brought forward the first projected U.S. rate increases.

The Fed on June 16 began closing the door to its pandemic-driven monetary policy with most officials at the U.S. central bank moving their first projected rate increases to 2023 from 2024, what some in the market dubbed a “hawkish surprise.” Some even saw rate rises starting next year.

That prompted Mexico’s peso to depreciate some 5% versus the U.S. dollar in the following days, which experts said will be factored in by board members of Banxico, as the bank is known, at the Thursday monetary policy meeting.

“They will not change the interest rate (on Thursday), but before the end of the year the Bank of Mexico will have to partially normalize the rate, that is, raise it moderately,” said Joel Virgen, an independent analyst who was chief economist for Mexico at Citibanamex and BNP Paribas.

“Inflation pressures are still there, short-term expectations continue to be contaminated, and medium-term expectations are still above the central bank’s target,” Virgen said.