FedEx profit leaps on e-commerce strength By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A FedEx truck is driven through downtown in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp (NYSE:) on Thursday reported quarterly profit that doubled after pandemic-fueled demand for e-commerce services supported higher fees and robust volumes contributed to cost savings.
Fiscal fourth quarter adjusted net income at FedEx rose to $1.36 billion, or $5.01 per share, from $663 million, or $2.53 per share, a year earlier. Revenue increased 30% to $22.6 billion.
