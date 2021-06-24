FedEx Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q4 By Investing.com



Investing.com – FedEx (NYSE:) reported on Thursday fourth quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

FedEx announced earnings per share of $5.01 on revenue of $22.6B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $4.97 on revenue of $21.46B.

FedEx shares are up 17% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.00% from its 52 week high of $319.90 set on May 27. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 13.59% from the start of the year.

FedEx shares lost 1.93% in after-hours trade following the report.

FedEx follows other major Industrials sector earnings this month

FedEx’s report follows an earnings beat by IHS Markit Ltd on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $0.81 on revenue of $1.18B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.7996 on revenue of $1.12B.

Toro had beat expectations on June 3 with second quarter EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $1.15B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $1.13B.

