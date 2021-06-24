EOS Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $3.8861 by 16:03 (20:03 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.06% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 26.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $3.6918B, or 0.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.5208 to $3.9249 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 19.36%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.0662B or 1.31% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.0446 to $4.8853 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 83.09% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,952.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.25% on the day.

was trading at $2,016.09 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 5.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $652.0813B or 46.61% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $233.8157B or 16.71% of the total cryptocurrency market value.