EMEA FX slips on mixed Fed signals, stocks inch higher

Most emerging market currencies fell on Thursday as mixed signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve kept investors on edge about when the bank would begin unwinding its massive stimulus program.

The MSCI’s index of EM currencies was flat, while most currencies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) retreated as the dollar hovered below 11-week highs.

Turkey’s lira dropped about 0.4%, while South Africa’s rand shed 0.5%. Investors were also watching for producer prices data from Africa’s most industrialized economy, due later in the day.

Russia’s rouble rose 0.2%, helped by rising oil prices.

EM stocks rose slightly, with the MSCI’s index adding about 0.2%, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. Relative stability in equities has also made them more attractive in comparison to foreign exchange, particularly in emerging markets.

Comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell earlier this week had suggested that a recent spike in inflation would be transitory, and had sparked a small rally in emerging markets.

But overnight, two Fed officials said that a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, which supported the dollar.

Their comments, combined with the Fed’s unexpectedly hawkish tilt last week, saw investors fretting over the timeline of the Fed’s eventual policy tightening.