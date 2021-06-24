El Salvador Has No Plans to Adopt Altcoins as Legal Tender By CoinQuora

El Salvador Has No Plans to Adopt Altcoins as Legal Tender
- President Nayib Bukele said that the country has no plans to adopt altcoins.
- He noted it’s already hard enough to have two official currencies.
- However, the country will not ban altcoins altogether.
NO MORE COINS: El Salvador President Nayib Bukele confirmed in an interview recently that the country has no plans to adopt any alternative crypto as legal tender.
The interview was much anticipated since El Salvador’s recent announcement about recognizing as legal tender. Speaking to Bitcoin enthusiast Peter McCormack, he explained that it was already hard enough to have two official currencies (Bitcoin and the US dollar).
Not just this but the country aims to maintain total freedom for sellers and buyers in terms of currency choice. That is, both should be able to choose the one they like, and should be able to exchange with ease. Keeping that, it’s already a tough job to create a…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.