El Salvador Has No Plans to Adopt Altcoins as Legal Tender By CoinQuora

  • President Nayib Bukele said that the country has no plans to adopt altcoins.
  • He noted it’s already hard enough to have two official currencies.
  • However, the country will not ban altcoins altogether.

NO MORE COINS: El Salvador President Nayib Bukele confirmed in an interview recently that the country has no plans to adopt any alternative crypto as legal tender.

The interview was much anticipated since El Salvador’s recent announcement about recognizing as legal tender. Speaking to Bitcoin enthusiast Peter McCormack, he explained that it was already hard enough to have two official currencies (Bitcoin and the US dollar).

Not just this but the country aims to maintain total freedom for sellers and buyers in terms of currency choice. That is, both should be able to choose the one they like, and should be able to exchange with ease. Keeping that, it’s already a tough job to create a…

