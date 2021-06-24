Ed Sheeran’s Fans Mistakenly Mobbed Judi Dench’s Grandson

“People were jumping around and jumping over to get a photo.”
The pair look so much alike that Samuel recalled a time when Sheeran’s fans mistook him for the singer.
“I was in the crowd at one of his shows and a lot of people wanted their photo with me and it became very tight,” Samuel said. “People were jumping around and jumping over to get a photo.”
Even though Samuel told them that he was not the “Shape of You” singer, they didn’t seem to care.
“I was like, ‘I am not Ed Sheeran guys. Will you stop?'” he recalled.
Sheeran’s fans got so rowdy that the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist had to send out his security guard to help Samuel get out of the crowd.
“He said, ‘Oh yeah I sent him out. You needed the help,’” Samuel recalled.
It must have been a great experience for Dench’s grandson because he said he has tattoos of the names of Sheeran’s albums on his body.
“I have Plus, Divide, and Multiply,” Samuel said. “I became a human calculator.”
What a story! Samuel said Sheeran is the “most down to Earth [person]” you’ll ever meet, and I believe him.
