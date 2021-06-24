Echoing Cuban, Novogratz says DeFi should ‘play by the rules’, or ‘pay the piper’ later By Cointelegraph

On June 23, Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, warned that DeFi protocols will soon need to decide if they want to incorporate know-your-customer and anti-money-laundering procedures to gain acceptance from regulators or “pay the piper later.”

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has emerged in 2021 as one of the fastest-growing trends in the crypto sector and as the unique features of DeFi begin to work their way into traditional finance, executives from crypto and conventional business circles warn that regulation could be on the way if the protocols don’t take steps to self-regulate.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.