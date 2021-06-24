Dundee Corporation’s Shift to Dundee 2.0 Gathers Momentum

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) held earlier today, the Corporation’s nominees were overwhelmingly re-elected, and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below.

At a meeting held immediately after the AGM, the Board unanimously reappointed Peter Nixon as Chair, and, on the recommendation of Jonathan Goodman, Dundee’s President and CEO, appointed Steven Sharpe as Executive Vice Chair, effective Friday, June 25, 2021.

Mr. Sharpe’s mandate is to rationalize Dundee’s portfolio of legacy investments and operating subsidiary companies. His appointment will facilitate the Corporation’s transformation into an active investor solely focused on the mining sector by permitting the Dundee management team to focus on that strategy. With the appointment, Mr. Sharpe has resigned as a director of the Corporation.

Jonathan Goodman commented:

“We welcome Steven to our leadership team in his new role of Executive Vice Chair. We believe that with his skillset, expertise, and senior leadership experience, Steven is perfectly suited to execute on one of our key strategic objectives, namely, rationalizing our portfolio of legacy assets. With him leading this initiative, Dundee’s efforts in this regard will clearly accelerate, and we can sharpen our focus on building Dundee 2.0 as an active investor in the mining sector.”

Steven Sharpe’s extensive senior leadership and public company experience spans a wide range of industries and responsibilities, from legal practice to corporate strategy and restructuring to investment banking to C-suite leadership. He is currently Chair of The Privacy Co LLC, and a director of Crown Capital Partners Inc. and Source Energy Services Ltd. Most recently, Mr. Sharpe was Chair and Interim CEO of Madalena Energy Inc. as well as Chair of Corporate Risk Holdings, LLC. Previously, he was Chair and Interim CEO of Longview Oil Corp., CEO and director of C.A. Bancorp Inc., Chair of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., and Chair of Prime Restaurants Inc. In 2002, he co-founded Blair Franklin Capital Partners, a Toronto-based investment bank. A lawyer by training, Mr. Sharpe practiced for close to 20 years, first at Torys and subsequently at Davies.

AGM VOTING RESULTS

Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as Auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the remuneration of the Auditor. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 355,140,602 99.97 Votes Withheld 102,790 0.03 Total Votes Cast 355,243,392 100

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the eight nominees listed in the Corporation’s Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are set out below:

Name Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld % Tanya Covassin 351,386,615 99.88 422,888 0.12 Jonathan Goodman 351,686,683 99.97 122,820 0.03 Isabel Meharry 351,389,607 99.88 419,896 0.12 Andrew Molson 351,394,767 99.88 414,736 0.12 Peter Nixon 351,393,739 99.88 415,764 0.12 Allen Palmiere 351,393,562 99.88 415,941 0.12 Steven Sharpe 351,389,862 99.88 419,641 0.12 A. Murray Sinclair 350,696,926 99.68 1,112,577 0.32

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is an active investor focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value as a trusted partner in the mining sector with more than 30 years of experience making accretive mining investments.

