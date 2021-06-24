Dollar rally sputters as Fed sends mixed signals on inflation

Article content

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar vacillated below

an 11-week high versus major peers on Thursday as traders

attempted to navigate conflicting signals from Federal Reserve

officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against six rivals, stood at 91.847 in Asia after rebounding

from as low as 91.509 on Wednesday. It was as high as 92.408 at

the end of last week, the strongest since April 9.

The U.S. currency got some support overnight as two Fed

officials said that a period of high inflation in the United

States could last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair

Jerome Powell had played down rising price pressures.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor

Michelle Bowman said that while they largely agree recent price

increases will prove temporary, they also feel it may take

longer than anticipated for them to fade.

The dollar index jumped as much as 2.1% last week after the

Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are

forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023.

But the index gave up about a third of those gains after

Powell on Tuesday said that inflation is climbing due to a

“perfect storm” as the economy reopens from the COVID-19