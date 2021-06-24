Dollar rally sputters as Fed sends mixed signals on inflation

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Jun 24, 2021  •  13 minutes ago  •  3 minute read  •  Join the conversation

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar vacillated below

an 11-week high versus major peers on Thursday as traders

attempted to navigate conflicting signals from Federal Reserve

officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against six rivals, stood at 91.847 in Asia after rebounding

from as low as 91.509 on Wednesday. It was as high as 92.408 at

the end of last week, the strongest since April 9.

The U.S. currency got some support overnight as two Fed

officials said that a period of high inflation in the United

States could last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair

Jerome Powell had played down rising price pressures.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor

Michelle Bowman said that while they largely agree recent price

increases will prove temporary, they also feel it may take

longer than anticipated for them to fade.

The dollar index jumped as much as 2.1% last week after the

Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are

forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023.

But the index gave up about a third of those gains after

Powell on Tuesday said that inflation is climbing due to a

“perfect storm” as the economy reopens from the COVID-19

pandemic, and that those price pressures should ease on their

own.

Six Fed officials are due to speak on Thursday, including

New York Fed President John Williams, who on Tuesday said any

conversation about when to adjust interest rates is still far

off.

“The market has shifted back into price discovery mode,

reflecting the Fed’s recent shift and the need to fine-tune the

taper lift-off date,” Mark McCormick, the global head of

foreign-exchange strategy at TD Securities, wrote in a client

note.

“Good U.S. data will be good for the USD and bad for risk

markets, owing to the impact on the tapering process.

Accordingly, we still like USD dip-buying into the early parts

of the summer.”

Producer price inflation data on Friday is this week’s U.S.

economic focus, with consumer spending numbers also due that

day, and the latest reading on jobless claims released on

Thursday.

The yen weakened as far as 111.11 per dollar for

the first time in 15 months on Thursday, and was last mostly

flat at 111.03.

The euro was little changed at $1.19220 compared

to the previous session, when it rose as high as $1.19700 for

the first time in a week. It had dipped to the lowest since

April 6 on Friday, at $1.18470.

“Going forward, the dollar could continue to strengthen

against some of the lower yielding G-10 currencies, where the

central banks are likely to lag the Fed in terms of tightening,”

said Shinichiro Kadota, a currency strategist at Barclays in

Tokyo. Kadota projected the yen will fall to 112 per dollar and

the euro to $1.18 by year-end.

“Risks to the dollar are slightly more to the upside now.”

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0418 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1924 $1.1927 -0.02% -2.40% +1.1934 +1.1920

Dollar/Yen 110.9850 110.9750 +0.03% +7.47% +111.1100 +110.9700

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9193 0.9181 +0.14% +3.92% +0.9195 +0.9181

Sterling/Dollar 1.3959 1.3966 -0.06% +2.17% +1.3968 +1.3954

Dollar/Canadian 1.2307 1.2307 +0.01% -3.35% +1.2313 +1.2302

Aussie/Dollar 0.7574 0.7577 -0.02% -1.53% +0.7580 +0.7569

NZ 0.7050 0.7047 +0.08% -1.79% +0.7054 +0.7043

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by An Nicolaci da Costa)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR