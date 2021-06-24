Dollar rally sputters as Fed sends mixed signals on inflation

Article content
TOKYO — The U.S. dollar vacillated below
an 11-week high versus major peers on Thursday as traders
attempted to navigate conflicting signals from Federal Reserve
officials on the timing of a withdrawal of monetary stimulus.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six rivals, stood at 91.847 in Asia after rebounding
from as low as 91.509 on Wednesday. It was as high as 92.408 at
the end of last week, the strongest since April 9.
The U.S. currency got some support overnight as two Fed
officials said that a period of high inflation in the United
States could last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair
Jerome Powell had played down rising price pressures.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor
Michelle Bowman said that while they largely agree recent price
increases will prove temporary, they also feel it may take
longer than anticipated for them to fade.
The dollar index jumped as much as 2.1% last week after the
Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are
forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023.
But the index gave up about a third of those gains after
Powell on Tuesday said that inflation is climbing due to a
“perfect storm” as the economy reopens from the COVID-19
Article content
pandemic, and that those price pressures should ease on their
own.
Six Fed officials are due to speak on Thursday, including
New York Fed President John Williams, who on Tuesday said any
conversation about when to adjust interest rates is still far
off.
“The market has shifted back into price discovery mode,
reflecting the Fed’s recent shift and the need to fine-tune the
taper lift-off date,” Mark McCormick, the global head of
foreign-exchange strategy at TD Securities, wrote in a client
note.
“Good U.S. data will be good for the USD and bad for risk
markets, owing to the impact on the tapering process.
Accordingly, we still like USD dip-buying into the early parts
of the summer.”
Producer price inflation data on Friday is this week’s U.S.
Article content
economic focus, with consumer spending numbers also due that
day, and the latest reading on jobless claims released on
Thursday.
The yen weakened as far as 111.11 per dollar for
the first time in 15 months on Thursday, and was last mostly
flat at 111.03.
The euro was little changed at $1.19220 compared
to the previous session, when it rose as high as $1.19700 for
the first time in a week. It had dipped to the lowest since
April 6 on Friday, at $1.18470.
“Going forward, the dollar could continue to strengthen
against some of the lower yielding G-10 currencies, where the
central banks are likely to lag the Fed in terms of tightening,”
said Shinichiro Kadota, a currency strategist at Barclays in
Tokyo. Kadota projected the yen will fall to 112 per dollar and
Article content
the euro to $1.18 by year-end.
“Risks to the dollar are slightly more to the upside now.”
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0418 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1924 $1.1927 -0.02% -2.40% +1.1934 +1.1920
Dollar/Yen 110.9850 110.9750 +0.03% +7.47% +111.1100 +110.9700
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9193 0.9181 +0.14% +3.92% +0.9195 +0.9181
Sterling/Dollar 1.3959 1.3966 -0.06% +2.17% +1.3968 +1.3954
Dollar/Canadian 1.2307 1.2307 +0.01% -3.35% +1.2313 +1.2302
Aussie/Dollar 0.7574 0.7577 -0.02% -1.53% +0.7580 +0.7569
NZ 0.7050 0.7047 +0.08% -1.79% +0.7054 +0.7043
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by An Nicolaci da Costa)
