Dollar firm as traders brace for U.S. inflation data

SINGAPORE — The U.S. dollar held near

multi-month highs on Friday as investors warily awaited U.S.

inflation data, while the pound nursed modest losses after Bank

of England (BoE) policymakers leaned away from flagging rate

rises.

Early Asia trade was steady, with the euro pinned

below its 200-day moving average at $1.1930 and the yen

just short of a 15-month low at 110.955 per dollar.

The dollar vaulted to its highest levels since March against

the euro last week – and to its highest since March 2020 on the

yen – after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by

projecting interest rate rises sooner than expected in 2023.

Subsequent rhetoric from Fed chair Jerome Powell seems to

have calmed nerves in bond and stock markets about hikes any

time soon, but the dollar has held its gains and traders are

wary of further rises if inflation is hotter than forecast.

Economists polled by Reuters expect core personal

consumption expenditures index to post year-on-year gains of

3.4%, a rise even faster than the nearly three-decade high pace

of 3.1% recorded last month. The data is due at 1230 GMT.

“The dollar can jump if inflation surprises to the upside,”

said Joe Capurso, head of international economics at the

Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. “Upside inflation

surprises have been the trend in the U.S. recently,” he said.

The stronger dollar has kept other majors in check through

the week, even against currencies where rate rises are likely to

land sooner than in the United States.

The New Zealand dollar has crept back above its

200-day moving average to $0.7063, but it remains well shy of

February highs above 74 cents. In Australia, despite booming

terms of trade, the Aussie held at $0.7584.

“A more balanced dollar outlook prevails after the Fed’s

decisive policy shift,” Westpac strategist Sean Callow said.

“The Australian dollar’s strong support from commodity

prices produces fair value estimates in the mid-0.80s,” he said.

“Yet recent price action has been in the mid-0.70s. With

risk appetite looking resilient, any narrowing in this gap

probably depends on how far the (Fed)-inspired U.S. dollar

recovery can extend.”

The U.S. dollar index was steady at 91.833, off a

week-ago high of 92.408 but clear of troughs below 90 that it

had plumbed in May.

Sterling had started to move away from its post-Fed lows,

but was the weakest G10 currency overnight and fell 0.3% after

the BoE failed to provide any hint it was in a hurry to hike

rates and warned against “premature tightening.”

“Some in the market obviously positioned for a less dovish

or a hawkish tilt,” said Tapas Strickland, director of economics

and markets at National Australia Bank.

In emerging markets, the Mexican peso surged to a

two-week high following a surprise benchmark interest rate hike.

Bitcoin was steady at $34,380 and headed for a

small weekly loss, as it has recovered most of a plunge below

$30,000.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0128 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1940 $1.1931 +0.08% -2.28% +1.1940 +1.1928

Dollar/Yen 110.8900 110.8300 +0.08% +7.38% +110.9800 +110.9150

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9173 0.9180 -0.04% +3.72% +0.9182 +0.9176

Sterling/Dollar 1.3925 1.3922 +0.00% +1.90% +1.3925 +1.3915

Dollar/Canadian 1.2318 1.2319 +0.03% -3.23% +1.2329 +1.2320

Aussie/Dollar 0.7589 0.7583 +0.08% -1.35% +0.7590 +0.7580

NZ 0.7070 0.7062 +0.09% -1.57% +0.7071 +0.7060

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

