Dollar firm as traders brace for U.S. inflation data

SINGAPORE — The U.S. dollar held near

multi-month highs on Friday as investors warily awaited U.S.

inflation data, while the pound nursed modest losses after Bank

of England (BoE) policymakers leaned away from flagging rate

rises.

Early Asia trade was steady, with the euro pinned

below its 200-day moving average at $1.1930 and the yen

just short of a 15-month low at 110.955 per dollar.

The dollar vaulted to its highest levels since March against

the euro last week – and to its highest since March 2020 on the

yen – after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets by

projecting interest rate rises sooner than expected in 2023.

Subsequent rhetoric from Fed chair Jerome Powell seems to

have calmed nerves in bond and stock markets about hikes any

time soon, but the dollar has held its gains and traders are

wary of further rises if inflation is hotter than forecast.

Economists polled by Reuters expect core personal

consumption expenditures index to post year-on-year gains of

3.4%, a rise even faster than the nearly three-decade high pace

of 3.1% recorded last month. The data is due at 1230 GMT.

“The dollar can jump if inflation surprises to the upside,”

said Joe Capurso, head of international economics at the