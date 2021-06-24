Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.97% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.97%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.97%.

The best performers of the session on the were Simcorp A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.83% or 22.2 points to trade at 807.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) added 2.54% or 5.8 points to end at 233.7 and AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:) was up 1.51% or 270 points to 18130 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Rockwool International B (CSE:), which fell 0.55% or 17 points to trade at 3063 at the close. Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) declined 0.04% or 0.2 points to end at 470.9 and Genmab (CSE:) was up 0.19% or 5.0 points to 2620.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 86 to 53 and 19 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.19% or 0.14 to $73.22 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.29% or 0.22 to hit $75.41 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.21% or 3.75 to trade at $1779.65 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.02% to 6.2334, while EUR/DKK rose 0.02% to 7.4364.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 91.838.