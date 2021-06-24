Crypto.com Pay Is Now Accepting BTC Payment From Any Wallet By CoinQuora

© Reuters Crypto.com Pay Is Now Accepting BTC Payment From Any Wallet
- Crypto.com Pay is now accepting BTC payments from any wallet.
- The Crypto.com payment solution announces new ways to spend traders’ BTC.
On Thursday, Crypto.com announces that its crypto payment solution – Crypto.com Pay is now accepting BTC payments from any wallet. This new feature of Crypto.com Pay is expected to bring more merchants to the platform. With that said, customers will have more places to spend their BTC from now.
https://t.co/vCNztATkNg Pay now accepts $BTC from any wallet!
More ways to spend your #BTC
This article was first published on coinquora.com
