Citigroup names new sales head for Treasury and Trade Solutions unit By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017.

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc (NYSE:) has named Steve Elms as the new sales head for the bank’s Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) unit effective immediately, according to an internal memo shared by a company spokesperson.

Elms, who will oversee the management of the global sales teams, has been involved with the bank’s TTS division for over 10 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

TTS is a division of the bank’s Institutional Clients group. The segment offers cash management and trade services and finance to multinational corporations, financial institutions and public sector organizations around the world.

