Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi targets over $60 bln valuation in NYSE debut

DiDi Global Inc , China’s largest ride-hailing company, is aiming for a valuation of more than $60 billion in its New York Stock Exchange debut, setting it up for what is likely to be the biggest U.S. initial public offering (IPO) this year.

It set a price range of between $13 and $14 per American Depositary Share (ADS) and said it would offer 288 million such shares in its IPO. At the upper end of the price range, DiDi expects to raise a little more than $4 billion.

Four ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that was registered under its formal name Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc.

The IPO will be the one of the biggest share sales by any Chinese company in the United States since Alibaba raised $25 billion in 2014.

However, the terms of the offering suggest a conservative approach from DiDi, which had at one point been in talks to raise as much as $10 billion at a valuation of nearly $100 billion.

The New York listing plan comes amid a sweeping regulatory crackdown on China’s biggest tech “platform” companies, including Alibaba and Tencent.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that China’s market regulator has begun an antitrust probe into DiDi.

The company is backed by Asia’s largest technology investment firms including SoftBank Group Corp, Alibaba Group Holdings and Tencent Holdings.