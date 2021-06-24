Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi targets over $60 bln valuation in NYSE debut

Article content

Didi Global Inc, China’s largest ride-hailing company, is aiming for a valuation of more than $60 billion in its New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) debut, setting it up for what is likely to be the biggest U.S. initial public offering (IPO) this year.

But the terms of the deal suggest a conservative approach for Didi that, according to sources, had earlier been eyeing a valuation of at least $100 billion. Its valuation exceeded $60 billion a year after its 2017 fundraising, sources have said.

Didi has set a price range of between $13 and $14 per American Depositary Share (ADS) and said it would offer 288 million such shares in its NYSE IPO. At the upper end of the range, Didi expects to raise a little more than $4 billion.

Four ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share, Didi said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that was registered under its formal name Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc.

The IPO will be the one of the biggest U.S. share sales by any Chinese company since Alibaba raised $25 billion in 2014. The New York listing plan comes amid a sweeping regulatory crackdown on China’s biggest tech “platform” companies, including Alibaba and Tencent.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that China’s market regulator has begun an antitrust probe into Didi.