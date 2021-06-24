China’s yuan weakens as c.bank notches eighth straight softer fixing

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened on

Thursday after the country’s central bank fixed its daily

midpoint weaker for an eighth consecutive session, and as the

dollar stalled after taking support from Fed official comments

over persistent inflationary pressures.

“In the near term, the dollar lacks direction. We still need

to watch U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ comments and U.S.

data,” said a trader at a foreign bank, noting that increasing

Fed hawkishness could prompt the dollar to continue rising.

Suggestions from two Fed officials that a period of high

inflation in the United States may last longer than anticipated

lifted the greenback on Wednesday.

Before the market open, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the yuan’s daily midpoint rate at 6.4824 per

dollar, its weakest since May 6. It was the eighth consecutive

softer fixing, the longest such streak since August 2019 – a

time of sharp escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Spot yuan opened at 6.4790 per dollar and was

changing hands at 6.4804 at midday, 56 pips softer than

Wednesday’s late session close.

The offshore yuan softened to 6.4822 per dollar,

from a close of 6.4780, even as offshore borrowing rates jumped

ahead of the end of the first half.

Qi Gao, Asia FX strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore, said

Thursday’s softer fixing reflected policymakers’ intention to

stabilize market expectations and prevent one-way speculation.

A rapid strengthening of the yuan, which took it to more

than three-year highs in late May, prompted a string of official

warnings about one-sided bets on yuan strength. Since June 15,

the PBOC has also required financial institutions to hold more

foreign exchange in reserve in a bid to temper the yuan’s

upside.

The combination of official warnings and regulatory tweaks,

along with projections from the U.S. Federal Reserve of an

earlier-than-expected exit from extraordinary pandemic-era

policies have combined to push the yuan down nearly 2% from its

peak against the dollar on May 31.

With overall inflation benign and given its desire to avoid

a stronger yuan, the PBOC continues to fine-tune its liquidity

management, said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho

Bank.

On Thursday, the bank conducted a 30 billion yuan liquidity

injection through seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, the

first time since late February that it has not conducted a 10

billion yuan daily injection. The move pushed interbank rates

lower, but did not indicate a change in policy, Cheung said.

“Taking account into (the) PBOC’s warnings on

(yuan)depreciation risk previously, the Fed’s hawkish shift

should be largely in line with the PBOC’s predictions and we do

not expect the PBOC to make a dramatic policy shift accordingly

in the near term.”

The yuan market at 4:25AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4824 6.4621 -0.31%

Spot yuan 6.4804 6.4748 -0.09%

Divergence from -0.03%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.74%

Spot change since 2005 27.72%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 97.65 97.57 0.1

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 91.832 91.799 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4822 -0.03%

*

Offshore 6.6502 -2.52%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

