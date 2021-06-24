China’s yuan weakens as c.bank notches eighth straight softer fixing

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan weakened on

Thursday after the country’s central bank fixed its daily

midpoint weaker for an eighth consecutive session, and as the

dollar stalled after taking support from Fed official comments

over persistent inflationary pressures.

“In the near term, the dollar lacks direction. We still need

to watch U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ comments and U.S.

data,” said a trader at a foreign bank, noting that increasing

Fed hawkishness could prompt the dollar to continue rising.

Suggestions from two Fed officials that a period of high

inflation in the United States may last longer than anticipated

lifted the greenback on Wednesday.

Before the market open, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the yuan’s daily midpoint rate at 6.4824 per

dollar, its weakest since May 6. It was the eighth consecutive

softer fixing, the longest such streak since August 2019 – a

time of sharp escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Spot yuan opened at 6.4790 per dollar and was

changing hands at 6.4804 at midday, 56 pips softer than

Wednesday’s late session close.

The offshore yuan softened to 6.4822 per dollar,

from a close of 6.4780, even as offshore borrowing rates jumped

ahead of the end of the first half.