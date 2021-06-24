China says it will take necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms’ interests By Reuters

Home Business China says it will take necessary measures to safeguard Chinese firms’ interests...

BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Thursday that it would take all necessary measures to safeguard legitimate interests of Chinese companies after the United States blacklisted five Chinese firms over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

China strongly condemns the United State’s sanctions against Chinese companies, Zhao Lijian, a foreign ministry spokesman, said at a regular news briefing.

The Biden administration ordered a ban on U.S. imports of a key solar panel material from Chinese-based Hoshine Silicon Industry Co over forced labour allegations, according to Reuters reporting.

