China market regulator says will step up supervision on credit in key sectors By Reuters

China market regulator says will step up supervision on credit in key sectors

Reuters
BEIJING (Reuters) – China would step up supervision on credit in key sectors, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement published on its website on Thursday.

It will make clear punishment measures for conduct that breaches credit rules and will also disclose information on dishonest companies, the regulator said.

The regulator did not specify which sectors would be targeted.

 

 

