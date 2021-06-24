Cher Makes Her TikTok Debut With A Sweet Pride Shoutout

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1
  • pride2021 badge

Quick changes, wigs, and multiple intro sequences? You’d better believe it!

Cher unveiled her very first TikTok video yesterday, and in utmost typical fashion for the famously eccentric star, she debuted with a bang.

Hi, I’m on @tiktok_us Happy Pride 🏳️‍🌈 do you prefer blonde or brunette? #foryourpride 🔗https://t.co/1mv23RZsOK


@cher / Via Twitter: @cher

Allow Cher to introduce herself — four different times.

“It’s me, the great and powerful Cher,” she said, kicking off take number one with bleach blonde hair. “And I’m on TikTok!”

For take number two, Cher was back to her signature brunette hair saying, “Hi, it’s me on TikTok,” and strutting through a doorway and into the frame because how else would she do it?

After a third take — back in the blonde wig — where she asked viewers to “Guess who I am,” Cher reappeared for a fourth and final hello.

“Hi. Of course, you know who I am. I was going to introduce myself, but no,” she said, before segueing into a sweet message addressing her LGBTQ+ fans. “Happy Pride month to everybody in the community that I love, and that means you.”

Cher is an icon according most people’s standards, and, suffice to say, her opening act on TikTok didn’t disappoint. I’ve never hit follow so quickly.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR