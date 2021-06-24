Cher Makes Her TikTok Debut With A Sweet Pride Shoutout

Cher unveiled her very first TikTok video yesterday, and in utmost typical fashion for the famously eccentric star, she debuted with a bang.
Allow Cher to introduce herself — four different times.
“It’s me, the great and powerful Cher,” she said, kicking off take number one with bleach blonde hair. “And I’m on TikTok!”
For take number two, Cher was back to her signature brunette hair saying, “Hi, it’s me on TikTok,” and strutting through a doorway and into the frame because how else would she do it?
After a third take — back in the blonde wig — where she asked viewers to “Guess who I am,” Cher reappeared for a fourth and final hello.
“Hi. Of course, you know who I am. I was going to introduce myself, but no,” she said, before segueing into a sweet message addressing her LGBTQ+ fans. “Happy Pride month to everybody in the community that I love, and that means you.”
Cher is an icon according most people’s standards, and, suffice to say, her opening act on TikTok didn’t disappoint. I’ve never hit follow so quickly.
