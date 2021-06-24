Channing Tatum Shares Rare Pic Of His Daughter Everly

“You are my world and my heart.”
Earlier today, the actor posted a rare pic of him and his kid hanging out on the beach, and in the caption he mentioned every wonderful thing they did that day.
“You my littles are everything!” he wrote on Instagram. “You are my world and my heart.”
“You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid,” Tatum continued. “And then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids.”
“You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail,” he joked. “Haha one day you will read this and I hope laugh. We have fun 🤩 hehehe.”
In the beautiful pic, Tatum adorably stood behind his daughter as she looked off into the night sky.
“I learned how to braid hair,” he said. “The hardest thing, though, is my daughter has really straight, fine hair. I have to do this every night, or she wakes up with a rat’s nest. It’s like a giant knot back there.”
Tatum goes above and beyond for his daughter, and it’s so nice when he shares pictures of them together on social media.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!