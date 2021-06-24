Chainalysis raises $100M in Series E funding led by Coatue By Cointelegraph

Chainalysis raises $100M in Series E funding led by Coatue
Blockchain analytics company Chainalysis has secured $100 million in Series E financing, bringing its total valuation to a staggering $4.2 billion and highlighting once again the tremendous growth of the cryptocurrency industry.
The round was led by global investment manager Coatue, with additional participation from 9Yards Capital, Altimeter, Blackstone (NYSE:), GIC, Pictet, Sequoia Heritage and SVB Capital, Chainalysis announced Thursday.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.