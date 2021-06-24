Chainalysis raises $100M in Series E funding led by Coatue By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Blockchain analytics company Chainalysis has secured $100 million in Series E financing, bringing its total valuation to a staggering $4.2 billion and highlighting once again the tremendous growth of the cryptocurrency industry.

The round was led by global investment manager Coatue, with additional participation from 9Yards Capital, Altimeter, Blackstone (NYSE:), GIC, Pictet, Sequoia Heritage and SVB Capital, Chainalysis announced Thursday.