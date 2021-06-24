Carnival posts $2 billion in loss on prolonged cruise suspension By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corp. takes the stage to deliver his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, U.S., January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) – Carnival (NYSE:) Corp reported a quarterly loss of about $2 billion on Thursday, as the prolonged suspension of cruises due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered its business.

Cruise operators have recorded little to no revenue due to the no-sail order from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, forcing them to tap billions of dollars in debt and even sell a few ships to stay afloat.

Carnival ended the second quarter with $9.3 billion in cash and short-term investments, down from $11.5 billion at the end of the first quarter, as it spent heavily to prepare its ships for voyages.

Net loss was $2.07 billion for the second quarter ended May 31, compared with $4.37 billion a year earlier. Refinitiv data shows Carnival’s loss in the last four quarter was $1.97 billion at the least.

The operator of Princess Cruises also backed its expectations for a third-quarter loss.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR