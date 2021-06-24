Carnival posts $2 billion in loss on prolonged cruise suspension By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corp. takes the stage to deliver his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, U.S., January 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking



(Reuters) – Carnival (NYSE:) Corp reported a quarterly loss of about $2 billion on Thursday, as the prolonged suspension of cruises due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered its business.

Cruise operators have recorded little to no revenue due to the no-sail order from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, forcing them to tap billions of dollars in debt and even sell a few ships to stay afloat.

Carnival ended the second quarter with $9.3 billion in cash and short-term investments, down from $11.5 billion at the end of the first quarter, as it spent heavily to prepare its ships for voyages.

Net loss was $2.07 billion for the second quarter ended May 31, compared with $4.37 billion a year earlier. Refinitiv data shows Carnival’s loss in the last four quarter was $1.97 billion at the least.

The operator of Princess Cruises also backed its expectations for a third-quarter loss.