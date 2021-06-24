Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.364836 by 11:18 (15:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.43% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 30.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $43.477460B, or 3.16% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.202887 to $1.374457 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 9.16%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.698319B or 4.61% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0010 to $1.4926 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 44.52% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,260.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.54% on the day.

was trading at $1,984.95 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.76%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $642.574806B or 46.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $230.306714B or 16.72% of the total cryptocurrency market value.