Canadian First Nation finds 751 unmarked graves at former residential school By Reuters



© Reuters. The area of the Marieval Indian Residential School is seen in an undated map on the Cowessess Reserve near Grayson, Saskatchewan, Canada. National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation/Handout via REUTERS



By Anna Mehler Paperny

(Reuters) – A First Nation in Canada’s Saskatchewan province said on Thursday it has found the unmarked graves of 751 people at a now-defunct residential school, just weeks after a similar discovery in British Columbia rocked the country.

The Catholic church that had been running the residential school and overseeing its cemetery removed the headstones, Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme told reporters.

It is not clear how many of the remains detected belong to children, Delorme said. “There are oral stories that there are adults in this gravesite, as well.”

The Cowessess First Nation began its ground penetrating radar search on June 2.