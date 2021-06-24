Canadian First Nation finds 751 unmarked graves at former residential school By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. The area of the Marieval Indian Residential School is seen in an undated map on the Cowessess Reserve near Grayson, Saskatchewan, Canada. National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation/Handout via REUTERS

By Anna Mehler Paperny

(Reuters) – A First Nation in Canada’s Saskatchewan province said on Thursday it has found the unmarked graves of 751 people at a now-defunct residential school, just weeks after a similar discovery in British Columbia rocked the country.

The Catholic church that had been running the residential school and overseeing its cemetery removed the headstones, Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme told reporters.

It is not clear how many of the remains detected belong to children, Delorme said. “There are oral stories that there are adults in this gravesite, as well.”

The Cowessess First Nation began its ground penetrating radar search on June 2.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR