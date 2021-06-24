Britney Spears Speaks After Her Court Appearance

“I don’t want people to think my life is perfect.”
Now, Spears has made her first public statement since the hearing with an Instagram post that features a quote by Albert Einstein.
“I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing,” she said in the caption, before mentioning that one of her mother’s “best traits” was “[pretending] like everything was ok” for her and her siblings.
“I’m bringing this to peoples attention,” Spears continued, “because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week 📰 … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”
Spears then apologized for “pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years”: “I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there [sic] Instagram in a fun light 💡🤷🏼♀️ !!!!”
“Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped,” she continued, before explaining why she shared the Einstein quote the caption was attached to.
“I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales 👑🧚♀️🦄 !!!!!”
