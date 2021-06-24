British PM suggests unrestricted travel for the fully vaccinated is coming soon

Article content

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hinted on Thursday that the UK was close to permitting unrestricted travel abroad for fully vaccinated people, in what would be a huge boost for airlines and holiday companies brought to their knees by COVID-19.

Johnson said he was not ruling out going abroad for his summer holiday and said there would be an announcement later on Thursday.

“I think that the whole double jab process is offering the real prospect of opening up to travel, and we’ll be setting out a bit more later on,” he told reporters.

The summer season, when airlines make almost all their profits, could be saved if the government decides to allow people who are fully vaccinated to avoid quarantining on their return to the UK – although it would also depend on popular destinations being easily accessible to British travelers.

The government has come under increasing pressure to ease restrictions as the peak July and August holiday season approaches.

Pilots, cabin crew, travel agents and other workers from the travel industry held protests on Wednesday, calling on the government to open up more routes, while British Airways , easyJet and TUI are backing a court case questioning the government’s travel rules.