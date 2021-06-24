Brazil’s consumer confidence rises to 7-month high in June

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People walk in a popular shopping street before Christmas, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Consumer confidence in Brazil rose in June to a seven-month high, a survey indicated on Thursday, a third consecutive increase as households looked to brighter economic prospects in the coming months.
The Getulio Vargas Foundation’s (FGV) consumer confidence index rose 4.7 points to 80.9 points in June, the highest since November last year, FGV said.
